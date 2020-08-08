NEPRA regional offices in Sindh to remain opened on Weekend

In view of the prevailing heavy rain spell in Sindh, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday decided that regional offices of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur would remain opened on Saturday and Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :In view of the prevailing heavy rain spell in Sindh, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday decided that regional offices of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur would remain opened on Saturday and Sunday.

The decision was taken for redressal of consumers' grievances, said a press release issued here.

NEPRA regional offices details can be obtained from NEPRA website, it further said.