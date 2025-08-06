New 100 MGD Hub Canal To Be Inaugurated On August 13: Mayor Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 11:07 PM
The Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Wednesday, stated that the New Hub Canal project, designed to provide an additional 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water from the Hub Dam to the metropolis, will be inaugurated on August 13, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Wednesday, stated that the New Hub Canal project, designed to provide an additional 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water from the Hub Dam to the metropolis, will be inaugurated on August 13, 2025.
The completion of this major long-term water supply project ahead of schedule is a historic milestone for the city, the Mayor of Karachi said during a pre-inauguration inspection of the project along with officers and experts of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC).
Senior KWSC officers, consultants and the engineering team of the project were present. After a detailed inspection of various sections, the experts declared the project fully functional and safe, said a statement issued here.
Mayor Murtaza Wahab, on the occasion, said that various development projects completed under PPP leadership reflect our commitment to solving the problems of the city and propaganda against development cannot stop us from serving the people.
He said that the project is completely safe and meets all the standards, while the testing process before the inauguration is an integral part of every project so that any possible defects could be removed.
“The testing process is ongoing in phases by making two-kilometer sections. Water has its flow and problems in concrete work are solved on technical grounds,” Murtaza Wahab said and affirmed that the new canal will be inaugurated on August 13.
Project consultant Dr Rafe Siddiqui said that the New Hub Canal project will play an important role in meeting Karachi's water needs and the public will soon start reaping its benefits.
