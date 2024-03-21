Nine Corona cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) As many as nine cases of Coronavirus reported as Coronavirus once again started ringing the alarm bell, a report issued by the Health Department said here Thursday.

According to the report issued here Thursday nine cases were reported in the province during one week. The health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted 79 Tests in the week time and among them six Coronavirus cases were reported in Peshawar and there were zero reports in Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Chitral Lower.

However, three cases of Coronavirus were reported in Swat where they conducted 66 tests. The Health Department also issued prevention and control measures to all districts and people are advised to protect themselves from JN-1 by frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water and use of hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable.

To opt for respiratory etiquettes through covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing with the elbow, sick patients stay at home, rest and avoid crowds besides taking social distancing measures until recovery.

In the last one week, nine cases of the Corona JN-1 variant have been reported, the report of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

