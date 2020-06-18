UrduPoint.com
Nine Drug Peddlers Held, Narcotics Recovered

Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:08 PM

Nine drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani Thursday has said that nine drug peddlers including a two members inter-provincial gang has been arrested and collectively 37 kg charas and six kg opium has been recovered from their possession

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani Thursday has said that nine drug peddlers including a two members inter-provincial gang has been arrested and collectively 37 kg charas and six kg opium has been recovered from their possession.

While briefing the media, the DPO said those arrested included Gulmin r/o Peshawar and Jan Muhammad r/o Bara (both members of inter provincial gang) while others arrested included Aamir Shahzad, Usman, Mehboob Alam, Waseem, Mubashir, Naeem and Naeem Khan.

All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them.

Khalid Hamdani said that operation against anti social elements would remain continue and no lenient view would be taken in this context, adding, the operation against proclaimed offenders has also been launched.

