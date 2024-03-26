Nisar Ahmed Khuhro For Operation Against Dacoits, Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 07:47 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) President Pakistan People's Party Sindh Chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Tuesday said that in order to deal with the law and order situation in Sindh, it was imperative to start a grand operation against dacoits, criminals and street criminals to eliminate them.
In a statement, he said that the law and order situation in some districts of Sindh is not good because bandits and criminals blocked the highways, and Indus highways in various places after evening and committed kidnapping and robbery.
He said It is a worrisome practice and such activities by criminals are tantamount to defying the writ of Sindh Government, Police and law enforcement agencies for strict operations against bandits, criminals and street criminals in urban areas of Sindh. It has become necessary so that peace is restored and the people of Sindh feel secure, he added.
He said that along with the elimination of criminals, modern weapons being used by the bandits and their rackets should also be eliminated.
Khuhro said that the law enforcement agencies and the police should also keep an eye on how these modern weapons are reaching the robbers and criminals.
A close watch should be kept on the black sheep in the police, along with this, to prevent the entry of criminals into Sindh.He also said that, the system of surveillance and inspection should be tightened at the borders.
He also said that the current Sindh government of the People's Party has changed other police officers including the IG Sindh to restore complete law and order in Sindh and the new IG Sindh is a reputated officer, It will bring the end of the criminals by playing a perfect role.
Khuhro said that the central public meeting of the 45th death anniversary of Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be held on April 4 at night in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto and the arrangements and preparations for the public meeting are also being finalized.
He said that after the general elections, the Sindh government of the People's Party has missed one and a half
months, yet the Sindh government is making efforts to restore peace at any cast.
Nisar Khuhro said that provinces share in the NFC award have to maintain. He said that according to the constitution, the share of the provinces in the NFC award can be increased from the current share, but it cannot be reduced.
He said that if FATA and Gilgit have to contribute from the NFC award, then instead of deducting from the share of the provinces, the Federal government should improve the collection of taxes through FBR and then give FATA and Gilgit a share from the NFC pool. If given, then no province will object.
He further said that the federation will be strong only when the provinces are strong. Therefore, after the elimination of the concurrent list, the federal government will transfer 17 ministries to the provinces in this way, the federation can save its 300 billion rupees.
He said that we demand from the federal government that 17 ministries should be removed from the federation and handed over to the provinces.
