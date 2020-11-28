No ambiguity about KTP implementation: Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said there was no ambiguity regarding the implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) as the Federal and Sindh governments were making concerted efforts into the matter.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the KTP would change the fate of the people of the metropolitan city.

The governor said the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) had been partially functional as per the Supreme Court (SC) order.

He said tendering process almost had been completed about the Green Line Bus Service and it would be started in the summer season.

Replying to a question, he said the Water and Power Development Authority would start work on K-4 project of water canal soon worth Rs70 billion.

He said the Sindh government was responsible to supply the water from the canal, adding those people who were living on the nullah sides they should be shifted in somewhere else because cleaning of nullah was too essential to keep safe Karachi city.

Imran Ismail said the Sindh government was providing substitute place for people who were living on the nullah sides and the provincial government would have to bring amendment for establishing institutions.

He said Karachi sewerage and water management board would be made to facilitate the people and development of the metropolis of the country.