UrduPoint.com

No Case Of Omicron Variant Reported So Far; RED Campaign 2nd Phase From Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:25 PM

No case of Omicron variant reported so far; RED campaign 2nd phase from Tuesday

No case of the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has been reported so far, in Pakistan but there was a need to continue observing corona SOPs control the spread of this fatal disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :No case of the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has been reported so far, in Pakistan but there was a need to continue observing corona SOPs control the spread of this fatal disease.

Talking to the media, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani said that according to initial reports, the symptoms of Omicron was of flu but it was to be noted that the virus badly affected the lungs.

He urged the residents to get vaccinated at the earliest who had not still jabbed against the deadly disease, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat it.

The DHO stressed the need for citizens to complete their doses who had contracted one dose.

Meanwhile, district surveillance officer Dr Waqar Ahmed while talking to APP, said that the second phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) drive would be started from Tuesday to vaccinate those who had already taken their first dose.

He informed that around 3,655,469 people, including 43,932 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district.

He said all-out efforts were being made to control the expected spread of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, in the Rawalpindi district.

Dr Waqar said all possible preventive measures were being made to meet any eventuality and urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures and not be panic as the Punjab government was committed to fighting and defeating the lethal disease./395

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Twitter After Brief Susp ..

Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Twitter After Brief Suspension

1 minute ago
 Russia Gave Comprehensive Answers on Navalny, Inte ..

Russia Gave Comprehensive Answers on Navalny, Interviewed 230 Witnesses - Envoy ..

1 minute ago
 People speaking up against growing "pandemic" of " ..

People speaking up against growing "pandemic" of "institutional racism" in UK

1 minute ago
 PVF's special general council meets

PVF's special general council meets

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister reviews trade issues in border area ..

Chief Minister reviews trade issues in border areas of Makran

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Badminton Association polls held in Larkana

Sindh Badminton Association polls held in Larkana

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.