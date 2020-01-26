UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Pakistani Student In Wuhan Infected With China Coronavirus: PM Aide

Faizan Hashmi 3 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

No Pakistani student in Wuhan infected with China coronavirus: PM aide

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Amid a panic triggered by China's novel coronavirus (NCV) across the globe, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday assured the families of about 500 Pakistani students at the epicentre of the deadly virus that they are "well" and have been instructed to take precautionary measures."Having spoken with our Ambassador in China, I can confirm that students are well, no case of #coronoavirus among them & our Embassy is actively in touch with them," he said in a series of tweets.Zafar Mirza said the Pakistani students in China have been informed about protective measures, asking them to follow the instructions and be patient.

He instructed those still not registered with Pakistan's Embassy in Beijing to do so.Chinese man suspected of having coronavirus being kept in isolation at Multan hospital"Be assured we are closely monitoring the situation," the SAPM.A day earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had said it is taking precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country.According to a spokesperson for NDMA, it has been decided to import three more thermal scanners in this regard.

He said these scanners will be installed at Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Prime Minister Import China Beijing Man Sunday

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

31 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.