Nomination papers of former MPA Javed Nasim for NA 32 Peshawar accepted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The nomination papers of former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Javed Nasim Khan for National Assembly (NA-32) constituency Peshawar were accepted by the respective returning officer here on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons, he said the resolution of unemployment, poverty, illiteracy and pollution would be a top priority if voted to power.

He said Pakistan was our country and it has all resources if properly utilized can change the destiny of people.

Javeed Nasim said the nomination papers of his son Wahab Javed for PK-83 were also accepted.

Besides Javed Nasim, former Federal Minister and ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and PTI Sher Afzal Khan have also filed nomination papers for NA-32 Peshawar.

Javed Nasim served as MPA during 2013-18 and raised a strong voice for the rights of the people of Peshawar.