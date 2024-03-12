Open Menu

Novacare To Open Pakistan’s First Internationally Affiliated Hospital In 2026

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Novacare Hospitals (Private) Limited on Tuesday announced that it will start constructing a state-of-the-art hospital in Islamabad, and has signed an international affiliation agreement with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, a leading UK teaching hospital group

The total investment in the project will be USD 110 million, and the hospital will be located on a 50-kanal (225,000 square foot) plot in DHA Phase-V, along the main DHA Expressway, said a press release.

The 250-bed hospital will have a covered area of 550,000 square feet and will provide comprehensive tertiary healthcare across 28 clinical services. The hospital is being designed by HKS, a leading global design firm. It aims to become Pakistan’s first LEED, WELL, and EDGE-certified hospital which are best-in-class certifications for sustainability and users’ wellbeing. It also aims to achieve Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, to achieve high standards of clinical quality & patient safety.

Novacare is a recently established private healthcare provider in Pakistan, sponsored by the Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (part of the Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group) and managed by Andalus Holdings. Novacare aims to develop a world-class healthcare network across Pakistan and plans to open similar hospitals across other major cities of Pakistan. It will also develop satellite clinics, day surgery centers, diagnostics collection centers, medical education facilities, and a digital care navigation platform.

The leadership team at Novacare will include seasoned healthcare professionals with local and international experience.

Novacare is led by Mr. Johannes (Hans) Kedzierski who has previously served as the CEO of leading hospitals in multiple geographies including Medical Center Alkmaar, Netherlands, one of the largest Dutch teaching hospitals, Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi, and, King’s College Hospital London in Jeddah.

The affiliation was closely supported and facilitated by the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) in Pakistan, along with the UK Department for business and Trade (DBT) in London. A signing ceremony took place in London on March 6, 2024, at the offices of the UK DBT at Admiralty House, which was attended by representatives from Imperial College Healthcare, Novacare, and the UK government.

As a result of its affiliation with Imperial College Healthcare, Novacare will benefit from the expertise of a leading UK teaching hospital group. Novacare will gain expert advisory input from Imperial College Healthcare on models of care, services, and staffing, and aims to implement their clinical standards and protocols.

Through these measures, Novacare intends to achieve the same standards of healthcare as is delivered at Imperial College Healthcare’s five London hospitals.

More Stories From Pakistan