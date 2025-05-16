NPC organized governing body meeting to review upcoming events

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The governing body of the National Press Club (NPC) convened a meeting under the chairmanship of President Azhar Jatoi to discuss upcoming events and administrative matters.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the Eid-ul-Azha family festival and summer camp, while detailed attention also be given to the club's internal affairs.

The meeting was attended by Acting Secretary Sheraz Gardezi, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, Senior Vice President Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Vice Presidents Syed Zafar Hashmi, Shah Muhammad, Sehar Aslam, Joint Secretary Javed Bhagat, and Governing Body members Izhar-ul-Haq Khan Niazi, Aamir Rafiq Butt, Ahmed Mansoor, Zain Hashmi, Tanveer Shahzad, Raja Majid Afsar, Shakeel Awan, Asim Jilani, Faiza Shah Kazmi, and Asia Kausar, said a press release on Friday.

In a unanimous decision, the governing body approved the formulation and strict implementation of rules aimed at fostering a pleasant and family-friendly environment within the club. The formation of relevant administrative committees were also been sanctioned.

It was decided that the Eid-ul-Azha family festival will be held during the all three days of Eid, featuring a grand dinner and various recreational activities for members and their families.

Preparations for a summer camp for journalists’ children during school vacations was also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, President Azhar Jatoi emphasized the importance of organizing family-oriented events to strengthen community bonds among NPC members.

The governing body also expressed concerns over irresponsible social media posts related to the club, terming such actions damaging to the club's reputation.

The meeting approved the formation of a committee, chaired by Vice President Syed Zafar Hashmi, to draft the new rules and regulations for the club.

Additionally, plans were made to organize a camp in collaboration with traffic police and to conduct workshops on cybersecurity and free licensing before Eid.

President Azhar Jatoi congratulated the armed forces and the nation on Pakistan’s historic victory in the Indo-Pak war, praising the bravery of Pakistani forces.

Acting Secretary Sheraz Gardezi briefed the members on initiatives to enhance the club’s facilities and announced upcoming sports competitions for members.