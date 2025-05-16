NPC Organized Governing Body Meeting To Review Upcoming Events
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The governing body of the National Press Club (NPC) convened a meeting under the chairmanship of President Azhar Jatoi to discuss upcoming events and administrative matters.
The meeting reviewed preparations for the Eid-ul-Azha family festival and summer camp, while detailed attention also be given to the club's internal affairs.
The meeting was attended by Acting Secretary Sheraz Gardezi, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, Senior Vice President Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Vice Presidents Syed Zafar Hashmi, Shah Muhammad, Sehar Aslam, Joint Secretary Javed Bhagat, and Governing Body members Izhar-ul-Haq Khan Niazi, Aamir Rafiq Butt, Ahmed Mansoor, Zain Hashmi, Tanveer Shahzad, Raja Majid Afsar, Shakeel Awan, Asim Jilani, Faiza Shah Kazmi, and Asia Kausar, said a press release on Friday.
In a unanimous decision, the governing body approved the formulation and strict implementation of rules aimed at fostering a pleasant and family-friendly environment within the club. The formation of relevant administrative committees were also been sanctioned.
It was decided that the Eid-ul-Azha family festival will be held during the all three days of Eid, featuring a grand dinner and various recreational activities for members and their families.
Preparations for a summer camp for journalists’ children during school vacations was also reviewed.
Addressing the meeting, President Azhar Jatoi emphasized the importance of organizing family-oriented events to strengthen community bonds among NPC members.
The governing body also expressed concerns over irresponsible social media posts related to the club, terming such actions damaging to the club's reputation.
The meeting approved the formation of a committee, chaired by Vice President Syed Zafar Hashmi, to draft the new rules and regulations for the club.
Additionally, plans were made to organize a camp in collaboration with traffic police and to conduct workshops on cybersecurity and free licensing before Eid.
President Azhar Jatoi congratulated the armed forces and the nation on Pakistan’s historic victory in the Indo-Pak war, praising the bravery of Pakistani forces.
Acting Secretary Sheraz Gardezi briefed the members on initiatives to enhance the club’s facilities and announced upcoming sports competitions for members.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SALU observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ to pay tribute to valiant armed forces2 minutes ago
-
NPC organized governing body meeting to review upcoming events2 minutes ago
-
Decries personal attacks, calls for respect for all leaders to prevail in senate: Irfan Siddiqui2 minutes ago
-
German Consul General meets with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce2 minutes ago
-
NCRC organizes first-ever consultation on minority children’s rights in KP2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad marks “Youm-e-Tashakur for Marka-i-Haq” to present tribute armed forces3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur commemorated in DIKhan to celebrate historic victory & salute heroes12 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Governor House to mark victory in battle for truth12 minutes ago
-
Nationwide celebrations continue after Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression; Youm-e-Tas ..12 minutes ago
-
ECP hosts workshop to promote voter awareness, civic engagement12 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremonies held at IIUI to mark Yaum-e-Tashakur12 minutes ago
-
NA passes nine bills12 minutes ago