Open Menu

NPC Organized Governing Body Meeting To Review Upcoming Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM

NPC organized governing body meeting to review upcoming events

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The governing body of the National Press Club (NPC) convened a meeting under the chairmanship of President Azhar Jatoi to discuss upcoming events and administrative matters.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the Eid-ul-Azha family festival and summer camp, while detailed attention also be given to the club's internal affairs.

The meeting was attended by Acting Secretary Sheraz Gardezi, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, Senior Vice President Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Vice Presidents Syed Zafar Hashmi, Shah Muhammad, Sehar Aslam, Joint Secretary Javed Bhagat, and Governing Body members Izhar-ul-Haq Khan Niazi, Aamir Rafiq Butt, Ahmed Mansoor, Zain Hashmi, Tanveer Shahzad, Raja Majid Afsar, Shakeel Awan, Asim Jilani, Faiza Shah Kazmi, and Asia Kausar, said a press release on Friday.

In a unanimous decision, the governing body approved the formulation and strict implementation of rules aimed at fostering a pleasant and family-friendly environment within the club. The formation of relevant administrative committees were also been sanctioned.

It was decided that the Eid-ul-Azha family festival will be held during the all three days of Eid, featuring a grand dinner and various recreational activities for members and their families.

Preparations for a summer camp for journalists’ children during school vacations was also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, President Azhar Jatoi emphasized the importance of organizing family-oriented events to strengthen community bonds among NPC members.

The governing body also expressed concerns over irresponsible social media posts related to the club, terming such actions damaging to the club's reputation.

The meeting approved the formation of a committee, chaired by Vice President Syed Zafar Hashmi, to draft the new rules and regulations for the club.

Additionally, plans were made to organize a camp in collaboration with traffic police and to conduct workshops on cybersecurity and free licensing before Eid.

President Azhar Jatoi congratulated the armed forces and the nation on Pakistan’s historic victory in the Indo-Pak war, praising the bravery of Pakistani forces.

Acting Secretary Sheraz Gardezi briefed the members on initiatives to enhance the club’s facilities and announced upcoming sports competitions for members.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

16 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

16 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

16 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

16 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan