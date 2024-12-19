NPC Organizes Christmas Program For Christian Members
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC) in a collaboration with the Minorities Journalists Association on Thursday organized a special Christmas program for Christian members and their families to celebrate the day with religious enthusiasm.
The chief guest of the event was Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain and participated by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, former Federal Minister and Convener of the World Minorities Alliance Jay Salik, General Secretary of CDA Mazdoor Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, President NPC Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Chairperson of Dolphin Communication Asma Butt, along with Christian journalists and their families.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that at this time our country and society are in dire need of tolerance and reform.
“It is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of minorities.”
He said the government is always ready to protect and help minorities, and to implement their recommendations for larger national interest. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan said, ”Our doors are always opened for journalists and it is a pleasure to be part of this event.”
President NPC Azhar Jatoi said that today we have all gathered here to share in the Christmas celebrations of our Christian brothers. The National Press Club has been organizing special events for its Christian members and their families on the occasion of Christmas for the past twenty years, he added.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Liaquat University Hospital sees significant improvement in healthcare services: MS1 minute ago
-
NPC organizes Christmas program for Christian members1 minute ago
-
Sindh govt initiated climate resilient projects to ensure sustainable recovery: Murad Shah1 minute ago
-
3 killed in Tehsil Jand firing incident31 minutes ago
-
Polio drive in full swing: 84% target achieved in four days41 minutes ago
-
Report launched on Greece boat tragedy stressing multi-layered surveillance system41 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 4th consecutive day in AJK51 minutes ago
-
President, Chinese ambassador discuss ways to enhance cooperation51 minutes ago
-
AJK table tennis squad wins bronze medal in national 'Quaid-e-Azam Games'51 minutes ago
-
Secretary Women Development visits TTC Kharan1 hour ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
CDA chairman pushes for swift action on Islamabad’s solid waste management project1 hour ago