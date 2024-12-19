NPC organizes Christmas program for Christian members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC) in a collaboration with the Minorities Journalists Association on Thursday organized a special Christmas program for Christian members and their families to celebrate the day with religious enthusiasm.

The chief guest of the event was Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain and participated by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, former Federal Minister and Convener of the World Minorities Alliance Jay Salik, General Secretary of CDA Mazdoor Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, President NPC Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Chairperson of Dolphin Communication Asma Butt, along with Christian journalists and their families.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that at this time our country and society are in dire need of tolerance and reform.

“It is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of minorities.”

He said the government is always ready to protect and help minorities, and to implement their recommendations for larger national interest. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan said, ”Our doors are always opened for journalists and it is a pleasure to be part of this event.”

President NPC Azhar Jatoi said that today we have all gathered here to share in the Christmas celebrations of our Christian brothers. The National Press Club has been organizing special events for its Christian members and their families on the occasion of Christmas for the past twenty years, he added.