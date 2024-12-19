Open Menu

NPC Organizes Christmas Program For Christian Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 PM

NPC organizes Christmas program for Christian members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC) in a collaboration with the Minorities Journalists Association on Thursday organized a special Christmas program for Christian members and their families to celebrate the day with religious enthusiasm.

The chief guest of the event was Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain and participated by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, former Federal Minister and Convener of the World Minorities Alliance Jay Salik, General Secretary of CDA Mazdoor Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, President NPC Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Chairperson of Dolphin Communication Asma Butt, along with Christian journalists and their families.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that at this time our country and society are in dire need of tolerance and reform.

“It is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of minorities.”

He said the government is always ready to protect and help minorities, and to implement their recommendations for larger national interest. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan said, ”Our doors are always opened for journalists and it is a pleasure to be part of this event.”

President NPC Azhar Jatoi said that today we have all gathered here to share in the Christmas celebrations of our Christian brothers. The National Press Club has been organizing special events for its Christian members and their families on the occasion of Christmas for the past twenty years, he added.

Related Topics

World Christmas Alliance Jatoi Capital Development Authority Christian Event All Government Share

Recent Stories

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta ..

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences

1 hour ago
 United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, wo ..

United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment

2 hours ago
 SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 ..

SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University

2 hours ago
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

3 hours ago
 UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV ..

UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025

3 hours ago
 ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Thera ..

ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..

3 hours ago
 450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: F ..

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

3 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes i ..

UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan