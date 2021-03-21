NTC earns Rs578 mln profit during FY 2019-20

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) has earned a record profit of Rs 578 million during the Financial Year 2019-20 despite the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The NTC is probably one of the few Federal Organizations which has recovered from a loss-making entity to a profitable organization. NTC has earned a record profit of Rs.578 Million in last FY 2019-20 especially during COVID-19 Pandemic," a senior official of the corporation said.

He said that the NTC, during COVID-19 pandemic, also provided the Data Hosting platform and Video Conference System to the federal government for hosting of their entire data and for conducting PM office, Cabinet, ECC and NCOC meetings in a safe and secure environment. Now NTC is recognized as an efficient, modern, disciplined and forward-looking entity in the Public and Private Telecom Sector.

The official said "the NTC in the recent years has made significant achievements, record growth of Exchanges all over Pakistan 240%, record expansion of exchanges to new Cities and Sites 50%, record completion of ADP Projects 100% during Financial Year 2016- 17 & 2019-20, Broadband Subscribers Growth 115% and conversion of 82% of old TDM exchanges to the latest state of the art IP based Next Generation Network (NGN) exchanges".

He said that the NTC had established a state-of-the-art cloud based Tier III ISO- 27001 certified National Data Centre (NDC) in a record time of five months in 2016.

Besides, it established a state of the art Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC) for NDC on December 31 2020 without any burden on the national exchequer by utilizing profit earned from NDC and has set a unique example in the Public Sector, he added.

The NTC is a government-owned corporation established under Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 (amended in 2006) to provide secure and reliable Telecom/ICT Services to the Federal/Provincial Government Departments, Armed Forces and Institutions.

