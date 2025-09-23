Officers' Delegation Calls On Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A delegation of officers from the 44th Mid-Career Management Course visited the Commissioner's Office in Faisalabad on Tuesday, where they were warmly welcomed by Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar. Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and Assistant Commissioner General Farhad Danish were also present on the occasion.
The visiting officers were given a comprehensive briefing on the functioning of the divisional administration, including the steps taken to implement the Punjab government’s policies at the divisional level.
During the session, officials highlighted the economic significance of Faisalabad Division, its ongoing development projects, and its contribution to the national economy and exports. The delegation was also provided with insights into the historical, cultural, and tourism potential of the region.
Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar emphasized that the divisional administration is placing special focus on improving departmental service quality to ensure the timely resolution of public issues and provide effective relief.
He reiterated that the implementation of government policies is being ensured in letter and spirit.
The delegation was briefed on administrative measures taken to address flood emergencies, including relief arrangements such as tents, dry rations, and shelter facilities for affected families. A documentary on recent flood disasters and response efforts was also shown.
Regarding urban development, the Commissioner shared that a comprehensive beautification plan has been launched, including the remodeling of all eight bazaars surrounding the iconic Clock Tower Chowk. He added that district price control magistrates have been activated to monitor and control the prices of essential commodities, providing economic relief to citizens.
He further noted that a vigorous anti-encroachment drive is underway across the division and that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to achieving the goals of the "Zero Waste Punjab" initiative. The Commissioner confirmed that targets under the Suthra Punjab Programme are actively being pursued.
