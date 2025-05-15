University of Gujrat holds certificate ceremony for ASRB module training

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) organized a certificate distribution ceremony to mark the successful completion of the Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) Module Training.

According tho the spokesperson,the training was aimed to enhance faculty expertise in research governance, academic evaluation, and procedural frameworks related to the (ASRB).

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor ul Haq (TI) awarded certificates among the participants and praised their commitment to academic and research excellence.

The initiative reflects the University of Gujrat’s ongoing efforts to promote higher education and professional development among its academic staff.