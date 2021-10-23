Opposition launches countrywide protest against govt over inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N, PPP and others have started protests against the government for sky-rocking inflation in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) Opposition parties have launched protest against the PTI government over inflation.

The protestors took to the streets in Karachi, Larkana, Lahore, Sukkur, Mardan, Jacobabad, Ziarat, Mingora and other cities of the country following the protest call. A banned organization is also on its way to Islamabad. The latest reports suggest that the banned organization which is on long march reached Shahdra.

In Lahore, PML-N members staged a protest against inflation at the Jain Mandir Chowk while carrying utility bills and pieces of rotis (bread) in their hands. Akin to that, party members in Muzaffargarh started a protest rally from Central Jamia Masjid to Qanwan Chowk. Members of the Jamaat-e-Islami also staged a protest in front of the Muzaffargarh Press Club during which they chanted slogans against inflation.

PML-N's Qari Saifullah Saifi led the protest in Murree. When protesters reached the city's Mall Road, many tourists also joined in.

In Karachi, the demonstration started near the Empress Market area, due to which the surrounding roads had to be sealed.

In Mardan, protesters started gathering at the city's Kachehri Chowk, while in Gilgit, members of PML-N, as well as JUI, participated in the protest rally at Ittihad Chowk.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif appealed to the masses and asked them to join the protest against growing inflation in the country.

He maintained that giving more time to the government means that people of the country will have to face more troubles, more inflation, more unemployment.

PPP— led by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also protested against the rising inflation in the country. It was held in Karachi's Malir district.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressing the participants of the protest criticised the incumbent government.