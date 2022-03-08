UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Failure In No-confidence Motion Written On Wall: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Opposition's failure in no-confidence motion written on wall: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that failure of the opposition in no-confidence motion was written on the wall, and the PTI government would complete its five years tenure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that failure of the opposition in no-confidence motion was written on the wall, and the PTI government would complete its five years tenure.

He said this during a meeting with Members National Assembly in Islamabad. Matters pertaining to the political situation in the country, no confidence motion of the opposition and chalking out future line of action came under discussion during the meeting, said a handout issued here.

Those who met the CM included Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. The MNAs reposed their full trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar during the meeting.

The CM vowed to collectively counter the no-trust motion of the opposition. "We are all united and would remain so in future as well," he added and emphasized that the propaganda being hatched by the opposition could not create anarchy.

He said that the opposition lacked the number for moving no-trust motion and maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was confident earlier and was brimming with confidence even today.

He underscored that those moving no trust motion did not trust each other.

Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed utmost support of all assembly members and would continue to enjoy it in future, Usman Buzdar said and remarked that the masses would elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister for the next five years tenure as well.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Transporters asked to reduce fares after reduction ..

Transporters asked to reduce fares after reduction in petrol price

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in road ..

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in road accident

8 minutes ago
 International Women Day observed in Sukkur

International Women Day observed in Sukkur

8 minutes ago
 Women respect integral part of socio-cultural norm ..

Women respect integral part of socio-cultural norms of Pakistani society: CM

30 minutes ago
 OICCI terms country's progress under present govt. ..

OICCI terms country's progress under present govt. as satisfactory: Prime Minist ..

30 minutes ago
 PTI to counter opposition's no-trust move politica ..

PTI to counter opposition's no-trust move politically: Qureshi

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>