LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that failure of the opposition in no-confidence motion was written on the wall, and the PTI government would complete its five years tenure.

He said this during a meeting with Members National Assembly in Islamabad. Matters pertaining to the political situation in the country, no confidence motion of the opposition and chalking out future line of action came under discussion during the meeting, said a handout issued here.

Those who met the CM included Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. The MNAs reposed their full trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar during the meeting.

The CM vowed to collectively counter the no-trust motion of the opposition. "We are all united and would remain so in future as well," he added and emphasized that the propaganda being hatched by the opposition could not create anarchy.

He said that the opposition lacked the number for moving no-trust motion and maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was confident earlier and was brimming with confidence even today.

He underscored that those moving no trust motion did not trust each other.

Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed utmost support of all assembly members and would continue to enjoy it in future, Usman Buzdar said and remarked that the masses would elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister for the next five years tenure as well.