ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure as opposition's midterm elections demand was undemocratic because people had given mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to serve them for five years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was an allied party of the government and this was its constitutional right to amalgamate with anyone, adding that it was the government responsibility to make intact its allied parties.

He said midterm elections was not part of the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

Replying to a question, he said leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif but he also went abroad without any reason, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was not ill so he should return to Pakistan because leaders of the house and opposition both were the most important elements for smooth functioning of the parliament's affairs.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership preferred to stay out of the country when it was not in power.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said Shehbaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Ishaq Dar were healthy and they should come back in the country and face their cases.

He said National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution and it was working without any political interference.

He said both the political parties including PML-N and PPP had registered the cases against each other and the incumbent government had no role in it.