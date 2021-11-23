Organic high density fruit orchard inaugurated in Bahawalpur

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel inaugurated the Organic High-Density Fruit Orchard spread on one acre land in Government Agricultural Farm in Bahawalpur here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel inaugurated the Organic High-Density Fruit Orchard spread on one acre land in Government Agricultural Farm in Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that 62 per cent of our farmers have less than three acres of land.

The new methodology should be introduced to ensure 8-10 million per acre profit of small farmers so that agriculture can be made profitable for small farmers.

He added that 777 plants of Guava, Palm, Mango, Sweet, Lemon, Peach, Pear and Pomegranate have been planted in Organic High-Density Fruit Orchard while garlic, onion, carrot, cabbage and turnip have been planted in the orchard as mixed cultivation.

He further said that in Organic Orchard, crop residues would be buried in the soil while manure was being used to increase the organic matter content. Natural and bio-pesticides will be used to control pests and diseases.

Secretary Agriculture further said that Organic High-Density Orchards have been planted on each acre under different cropping patterns at Government Agricultural Farms in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Karor Lal Esan.

He said that the purpose of these initiatives is to present agriculture as a lucrative profession for small farmers so that they can earn in the best manner. Secretary Agriculture said that farmers should prefer the dry method of cultivation to avoid delay so that wheat cultivation could be completed on time.

He further said that farmers should complete the cultivation of wheat by November 30 and use the seed ratio of 50 kg. However, the seed rate should not be less than 85 per cent. Fertilizers should be used in balanced and proportionate amounts to control the cost of agricultural inputs. Farmers should never cultivate prohibited varieties of wheat.