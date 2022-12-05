PA demands formation of special committee on deteriorating law and order in KP

The opposition and treasury members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday jointly protested against the threats received by ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak and other legislators from extortionists and the deteriorating law and order situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The opposition and treasury members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday jointly protested against the threats received by ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak and other legislators from extortionists and the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

After recitation of the Holy Quran, member of the Pakistan People's Party, Nighat Yasmeen Orkazai said on the point of order, "I salute the martyrdom of the policemen due to terrorist activities in different areas of the province, and I offer my condolences to the families." She questioned that despite all the arrangements and blockades, where do these militants come from.

"The Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak is receiving continuous threats," Nighat went to say.

Khushdil Khan of ANP said that the police was being attacked every day, similarly, MPA Sardar Hussain Babak and other members were getting threats while on the other hand.

Pakhtun Yar Khan of PTI said that last month, three persons from his constituency were abducted in North Waziristan and their bodies were found in Mir Ali Bazar the next day.

On lodging protest over the incident, the administration took action and arrested the people which he called "injustice", Pakhtun Yar observed.

Sardar Babak said that the house of ANP's MPA Faisal Zeb in Shangla was attacked twice and he is being threatened for extortion.

He said that "I was attacked three times, Lakki Marwat Police was attacked and martyred six personnel, police were attacked in Shabqadar and Katlang and recently three police cops were killed in Akora Khattak area of Nowshera.

He said that the major problem in the province is unrest. There is no investment here as the investors had left the province due to the threats of terrorists.

He questioned what is the government policy on the ongoing wave of terrorism. To what extent state is fulfilling its responsibility in this regard, he further asked.

Parliamentary leader of PMLN Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that when the MPAs started receiving threats, how can the common man be safe? PTI has been in power for ten years but the law and order is deteriorating day by day. Steps should be taken to prevent such incidents by forming a special committee.

During discussion, Transport Minister Shah Muhammad suggested that a parliamentary committee should be formed against the murders and looting.

Responding to the concerns of parliamentarians, Adviser to Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Babar Salim Swati said that there is a big loss, the department is trying day and night to maintain peace.

He said that during the last ten months, around 540 terrorists were arrested, 141 terrorists and criminals were killed in police encounter including 42 hardened carrying head money.

88 police officers and 109 personnel were injured. There was not a single drone attack in PTI's Federal government.

He directed the Home Secretary to inquire into the arrest of the protesters in Bannu.

Meanwhile, Sajida Hanif of PTI on her point of order condemned JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remarks about PTI's women, and then the party legislators staged walked out against the use of offensive words for women by the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rahman in Hazara.