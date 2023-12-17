Open Menu

PAC Organized Literary References In Memory Of Syeda Farrukh Gillani

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PAC organized literary references in memory of Syeda Farrukh Gillani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Punjab Arts Counci (PAC) in collaboration with the literary organizations “Daira” and “Jhang Chinot Officers Association” organized a National Literary Reference to pay tribute to prominent intellectual and educationist Professor Syeda Farrukh Zahra Gilani.

The reference was presided over by the Chairman of the Literary Organization Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi.

In his address, Ghazandar Mehdi said that Professor Zahra Gilani's poetry was about the love of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW), Ahl al-Bayt and patriotism.

She was an eminent poet and scholar and demanded the government to name an important highway in Jhang city after Farrukh Zehra Gilani.

Ehsan Kabaria on the occasion said that the literary organization was honored to organize the launch of her five books

of poetry.

The poet chose poetry to express her emotions, in which she became immortal.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed thanked the participants of the event.

Rai Riaz Hussain, Mrs Madiha Hussain Abdi, Ammar Yasir, Agha Waqar Haider, Sajjad Hussain Qadri and Akhlaq Zaidi from the National Literary Reference gave references to the personality and literary efforts of Farrukh Zahra.

Syed Saqib Hussain Gilani, the son of the deceased, said that Professor Farrukh Zahra Gilani was an active and connected woman intellectual.

A large number of people from twin cities participated in the reference.

Related Topics

Punjab Jhang Women Event From Government Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

18 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

18 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

18 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

18 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

18 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

18 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan