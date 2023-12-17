PAC organized literary references in memory of Syeda Farrukh Gillani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Punjab Arts Counci (PAC) in collaboration with the literary organizations “Daira” and “Jhang Chinot Officers Association” organized a National Literary Reference to pay tribute to prominent intellectual and educationist Professor Syeda Farrukh Zahra Gilani.

The reference was presided over by the Chairman of the Literary Organization Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi.

In his address, Ghazandar Mehdi said that Professor Zahra Gilani's poetry was about the love of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW), Ahl al-Bayt and patriotism.

She was an eminent poet and scholar and demanded the government to name an important highway in Jhang city after Farrukh Zehra Gilani.

Ehsan Kabaria on the occasion said that the literary organization was honored to organize the launch of her five books

of poetry.

The poet chose poetry to express her emotions, in which she became immortal.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed thanked the participants of the event.

Rai Riaz Hussain, Mrs Madiha Hussain Abdi, Ammar Yasir, Agha Waqar Haider, Sajjad Hussain Qadri and Akhlaq Zaidi from the National Literary Reference gave references to the personality and literary efforts of Farrukh Zahra.

Syed Saqib Hussain Gilani, the son of the deceased, said that Professor Farrukh Zahra Gilani was an active and connected woman intellectual.

A large number of people from twin cities participated in the reference.