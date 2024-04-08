Open Menu

Pak Army Organizes 'Leepa Khay Ley Ga' In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Pak Army organizes 'Leepa Khay Ley Ga' in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Army has organized 'Leepa Khay Ley Ga' in Leepa Valley of Azad Kashmir in which various sports competitions are being held.

Its aim is to attract the youth towards sports and explore the talent of the valley, ptv reported.

During the event, cricket, volleyball, football, badminton, table tennis and various sports competitions are being held.

These competitions will continue till Wednesday.

