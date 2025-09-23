Seerat Nabi SAW Conference Held At Sweet Home Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Sweet Home Sukkur on Tuesday hosted a Seerat Nabi SAW Conference, providing a platform for young participants, known as Sweet Angels and Fairies, to recite Naats and deliver speeches on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad SAW.
The conference was attended by esteemed guests, including Abid Saleem Qureshi, Commissioner Sukkur Division, as the Chief Guest, alongside Mufti Muhammad Ibrahim Qadri. Other dignitaries present included Prof. Ghulam Hussain Manganhar, Sobia Falak Rao, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City, and Col. Ghulam Mustafa Odho from 11 22 Rescue.
During the conference, Mufti Muhammad Ibrahim Qadri emphasized the significance of Seerat Nabi SAW, highlighting the importance of adopting the Prophet's teachings in daily life. The event aimed to inspire the young participants to become kind, humble, and generous individuals by following the Prophet's footsteps.
The gathering served as a testament to the transformative power of Seerat Nabi SAW in shaping the lives of individuals and communities. By embracing the values and principles of the Prophet's life, attendees were encouraged to strive towards creating a more compassionate and just society.
