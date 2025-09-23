Solid efforts afoot for resolving revenue department-related problems of people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The district administration Tank is making efforts to resolve problems of people pertaining to the revenue department.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan, visited the Patwar Khana, where he checked the attendance of the staff and conducted a detailed inspection of the revenue records.

According to the administration, the concerned revenue officials(Patwaris) were instructed to ensure the prompt resolution of public issues to enhance transparency and efficiency within the revenue department.

He also stressed the importance of responsibility, stating that serving the public should be the top priority.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and in this regard negligence would not be tolerated.

APP/slm