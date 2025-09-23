Open Menu

Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data Released

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data Released

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Tuesday has released the latest statistics on water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages across the province.

According to the data, the water inflow recorded at 231,573 cusecs, while outflow at 202,024 cusecs at the Kotri Barrage.

In Sukkur Barrage, the water inflow stands at 240,762 cusecs, and outflow at 185,632 cusecs.

In Guddu Barrage, the Water inflow recorded at 386,952 cusecs, while outflow at 360,997 cusecs.

The Sindh Information Department regularly monitors and releases updates on the flood situation in Sindh, ensuring that all relevant institutions are prepared to take necessary actions.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

27 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

39 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

57 minutes ago
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan