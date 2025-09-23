Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data Released

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Tuesday has released the latest statistics on water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages across the province.

According to the data, the water inflow recorded at 231,573 cusecs, while outflow at 202,024 cusecs at the Kotri Barrage.

In Sukkur Barrage, the water inflow stands at 240,762 cusecs, and outflow at 185,632 cusecs.

In Guddu Barrage, the Water inflow recorded at 386,952 cusecs, while outflow at 360,997 cusecs.

The Sindh Information Department regularly monitors and releases updates on the flood situation in Sindh, ensuring that all relevant institutions are prepared to take necessary actions.