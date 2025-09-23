Open Menu

Khairpur Police's Crackdown On Narcotics Dealers: A-Plus Category Supplier Surrenders To Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Khairpur police's crackdown on narcotics dealers: A-Plus category supplier surrenders to Court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, Khairpur Police's relentless efforts have led to the surrender of a notorious narcotics supplier, Aslam alias Aslo Gopang, categorized as A-Plus in the police's list of narcotics dealers.

]

According to release issued by SSP office here on Tuesday, following the announcement of a crackdown on narcotics dealers by SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Thana Bozdar Wada, Agha Abid Ali, and his team conducted continuous raids, putting pressure on the accused.

Consequently, Aslam Gopang surrendered to the Civil Judge Thari Mirwah.

Aslam Gopang was wanted in 24 cases in Khairpur and had been evading arrest. The police had been conducting raids in Khairpur and other districts of Sindh to apprehend him.

SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi, reiterated that narcotics are a curse that destroys our future generations, and no compromise will be made on this issue. The police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics dealers, and efforts will continue to eradicate this menace from the society.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

27 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

40 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

57 minutes ago
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan