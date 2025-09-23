- Home
Khairpur Police's Crackdown On Narcotics Dealers: A-Plus Category Supplier Surrenders To Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, Khairpur Police's relentless efforts have led to the surrender of a notorious narcotics supplier, Aslam alias Aslo Gopang, categorized as A-Plus in the police's list of narcotics dealers.
According to release issued by SSP office here on Tuesday, following the announcement of a crackdown on narcotics dealers by SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Thana Bozdar Wada, Agha Abid Ali, and his team conducted continuous raids, putting pressure on the accused.
Consequently, Aslam Gopang surrendered to the Civil Judge Thari Mirwah.
Aslam Gopang was wanted in 24 cases in Khairpur and had been evading arrest. The police had been conducting raids in Khairpur and other districts of Sindh to apprehend him.
SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi, reiterated that narcotics are a curse that destroys our future generations, and no compromise will be made on this issue. The police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics dealers, and efforts will continue to eradicate this menace from the society.
