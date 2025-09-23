SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In compliance with the directives of SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi, the Khairpur Police has been conducting successful operations against suspects involved in social evils and possessing illegal arms.

On Tuesday, Kumb Police arrested a suspect, Ghulam Shabbir Lashari, and recovered 300 intoxicating suparis.

A case has been registered against him under the GUTKA ACT.

Mirwah Police arrested a suspect, Habibullah Mehrani, and recovered 175 intoxicating suparis.

A case has been registered against him under the GUTKA ACT.

Piryaloi Police arrested a suspect, Abdul Rashid Mehr, and recovered 4 bottles of liquor.

A case has been registered against him under the Prohibition Act.

Gambat Police arrested a suspect, Arbab Ali Sathio, and recovered a single-barrel gun and cartridges.

A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act.

Kotdiji Police recovered a pistol and bullets from a suspect, Abid Hussain Drehio, during interrogation.

A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act.

SSP Khairpur, Hassan Sardar Niazi, has praised the police teams for their successful operations.