Allegations Against BISP, Insult To Poor Women: Barrister Arsalan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, Mayor Sukkur and Spokesperson for the Sindh Government on Tuesday has stated that Hafiz Naeem-ur- Rehman's allegations against the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) are not only baseless and false but also tantamount to rubbing salt in the wounds of the poor people.

He emphasized that labeling BISP as a "fraud" is an insult to the millions of mothers and sisters who rely on this program to light their homes and educate their children.

The reality is that Hafiz Naeem's issue is not with public service but with the name "Benazir".

Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh pointed out that the funds collected under the Jamaat-e-Islami's Al-Khidmat Foundation have always been questioned for transparency.

Collecting donations in the name of service and using them for political purposes is not philanthropy but a betrayal of public trust.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has never presented an effective model for poverty eradication or large-scale public welfare at the state level.

He added that BISP has been a lifeline for flood victims, a support for poor women, and a beacon of hope for millions of families.

This program belongs not to any political party but to the underprivileged sections of Pakistan's society.

In conclusion, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh warned that those attempting to tarnish this mission of public service will be rejected by the people themselves.

The Sindh Government and the Pakistan Peoples Party will stand firm at every level to protect the rights of the poor.

