PO Arrested Involved In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder

case of Bhera Police Station.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused, Abrar, had allegedly opened fire

on Babar over a minor dispute in 2021, leaving him critically injured.

To evade arrest, the accused had been in hiding for the past several years.

The Bhera police, using modern technology, successfully traced and arrested

the absconder.

