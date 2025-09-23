PO Arrested Involved In Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder
case of Bhera Police Station.
According to a police spokesperson, the accused, Abrar, had allegedly opened fire
on Babar over a minor dispute in 2021, leaving him critically injured.
To evade arrest, the accused had been in hiding for the past several years.
The Bhera police, using modern technology, successfully traced and arrested
the absconder.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PO arrested involved in murder case2 minutes ago
-
Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data Released12 minutes ago
-
Seerat Nabi SAW conference held at Sweet Home Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
Solid efforts afoot for resolving revenue department-related problems of people12 minutes ago
-
Khairpur police's crackdown on narcotics dealers: A-Plus category supplier surrenders to Court12 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Police's crackdown continues: 5 more suspects arrested, Narcotics & Arms Recovered12 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign reviewed in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
Stamp paper seller shop sealed for overcharging people22 minutes ago
-
Target set to vaccinate over 234,000 girls against cervical cancer22 minutes ago
-
Kundi extends felicitations to Saudi Arabia on National Day22 minutes ago
-
Dengue and Malaria alert issued in Karachi: Director Municipal Services32 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested during encounter32 minutes ago