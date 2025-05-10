Pakistan always wants peace in region: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Pakistan always wanted peace in the entire region, but knows how to respond to the enemy.

In a twitter message, the minister said that the country had given a befitting reply to the enemy and congratulated the whole nation on the great victory. He paid tributes to valiant armed forces as Pakistan’s defense was impregnable.

Amir Muqam said that brave armed forces had responded to Indian aggression and misadventure decisively as the entire nation stands with them.