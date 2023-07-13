Open Menu

Pakistan Among First Countries To Recognize Algerian Govt After Revolution: Amb Brahim Romani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Algerian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Brahim Romani on Thursday Brahim Romani said Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the interim government of the Algerian Revolution, declared on September 19, 1958 and opened its representative office in the capital, Karachi, at that time

Pakistan, he said, also granted diplomatic passports to some leaders of the revolution, including Ahmed Ben Bella, who became the first President of the Algerian Republic from 1962 to 1965, after the regaining of independence.

Pakistan also supported the positions of the Algerian Revolution in the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement since its establishment in 1955 in Bandung, Indonesia, he remarked.

He was speaking at a function hosted by Pervez Hoodbhoy to honour Dr. Eqbal Ahmad, a renowned thinker, researcher, journalist, poet, and supporter of the Algerian Revolution.

The ambassador said the Algerian government established the 'International Association Friends of the Algerian Revolution to honour those, including Dr Eqbal Ahmed, who had fought, sacrificed, extended solidarity and supported the Algerian Revolution of 1954-1962 in all forms of assistance.

He said the founding General Assembly of the association was held under the patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on July 3, on the occasion of the celebration of the 61st anniversary of the national independence.

Professor Pervez Hoodbhoy, a nuclearphysics scientist and close family member of Dr Eqbal Ahmad, who passed away in 1999, participated in the founding assembly and received the award presented by the Ministry of Mujahideen Affairs of Algeria on behalf of Dr Eqbal Ahmad.

The ambassador said Dr Eqbal was known to have been acquainted with some leaders of the Algerian revolution during his stay in Tunisia between 1962-1964, while preparing his doctoral dissertation on labour organizations in Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco.

He said Dr Eqbal was a prominent figure in political, academic, media, and literary circles, known for his committed writings and honourable stances in defence of just causes in the world, such as Palestine, the fight against the apartheid regime in South Africa, opposition to the Vietnam War, and others.

The ambassador said Algeria and Pakistan shared a long rich history of solidarity and continuous cooperation. "They will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in October 2023, which will be a significant step in the development and enhancement of bilateral relations in various fields, particularly in investment, trade, scientific and technical cooperation, for the benefit of both brotherly countries."

