- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik
Pakistan-China Friendship Unshakeable: Federal Minister For Petroleum And Energy, Dr Musadik Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:47 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that attempts to weaken the strong friendship and economic relations between Pakistan and China will ultimately fail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that attempts to weaken the strong friendship and economic relations between Pakistan and China will ultimately fail.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that economic ties between the two nations cannot be easily undermined by any cowardly efforts.
He said that government was determined to maintain the state writ at all cost.
He recalled how the government, under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, diligently followed the National Action Plan to combat terrorism following the tragic APS attack in 2014.
Responding to a query, he stressed the need for Pakistan to progress through sound foreign and economic policies.
He urged all political parties and state institutions to unite and work for the betterment of country's people.
Recent Stories
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital
NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk
France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping
NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product develo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 2010 minutes ago
-
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters10 minutes ago
-
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals10 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives32 minutes ago
-
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal35 minutes ago
-
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital32 minutes ago
-
NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product development35 minutes ago
-
One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road33 minutes ago
-
Beijing demands complete investigation after suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Shangla58 minutes ago
-
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM Dar38 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 5 injured in road accident38 minutes ago
-
PO wanted in theft case arrested32 minutes ago