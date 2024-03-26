Open Menu

Pakistan-China Friendship Unshakeable: Federal Minister For Petroleum And Energy, Dr Musadik Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that attempts to weaken the strong friendship and economic relations between Pakistan and China will ultimately fail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that attempts to weaken the strong friendship and economic relations between Pakistan and China will ultimately fail.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that economic ties between the two nations cannot be easily undermined by any cowardly efforts.

He said that government was determined to maintain the state writ at all cost.

He recalled how the government, under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, diligently followed the National Action Plan to combat terrorism following the tragic APS attack in 2014.

Responding to a query, he stressed the need for Pakistan to progress through sound foreign and economic policies.

He urged all political parties and state institutions to unite and work for the betterment of country's people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Nawaz Sharif China Progress All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

4 minutes ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

10 minutes ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

10 minutes ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

10 minutes ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

10 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

32 minutes ago
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

35 minutes ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

32 minutes ago
 NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, ..

NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk

32 minutes ago
 France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazi ..

France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip

32 minutes ago
 Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

32 minutes ago
 NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-b ..

NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product develo ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan