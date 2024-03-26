Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that attempts to weaken the strong friendship and economic relations between Pakistan and China will ultimately fail.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that economic ties between the two nations cannot be easily undermined by any cowardly efforts.

He said that government was determined to maintain the state writ at all cost.

He recalled how the government, under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, diligently followed the National Action Plan to combat terrorism following the tragic APS attack in 2014.

Responding to a query, he stressed the need for Pakistan to progress through sound foreign and economic policies.

He urged all political parties and state institutions to unite and work for the betterment of country's people.