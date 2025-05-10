Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Organizes Rally For Army In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Pakistan Kisan Ittehad organized a large rally in Multan to express support for the Pakistan Army.
A large number of citizens, holding the national flag participated in the rally to show their appreciation and pride for the armed forces of Pakistan. Addressing the crowd, Khalid Khokhar, President of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, expressed his admiration for the Pakistan Army’s recent decisive actions. He stated, “Our brave soldiers have avenged the sacrifices of our martyrs in broad daylight.
The defenders of our borders are not just soldiers, they are the true heroes of this nation." Khokhar emphasized the courage of the military, saying, "Our army has wiped away the enemy’s pride and erased their symbol of power." Khalid Khokhar stressed that for the sake of this country, both our soldiers and civilians are ready to sacrifice their lives. We are united as one nation we do not belong to any political party our only party is Pakistan," he added.
