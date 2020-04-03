UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Seizes 100 Kgs Ice Drugs Worth Of Rs 1.6 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan Navy seizes 100 kgs Ice drugs worth of Rs 1.6 billion

The Pakistan Navy in an offshore intelligence based joint operation with Pakistan Customs Intelligence seized approximately 100 kilograms of Crystal Meth at Ibrahim Hyderi near Bin Qasim area of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy in an offshore intelligence based joint operation with Pakistan Customs Intelligence seized approximately 100 kilograms of Crystal Meth at Ibrahim Hyderi near Bin Qasim area of Karachi.

The drug valued at approximately Rs 1.

6 billion was handed over to Pakistan Customs Intelligence for further legal formalities, said a statement issued by spokesman for PN on Friday.

The successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation against narcotics smuggling was based on prolonged surveillance and operational coordination demonstrating Pakistan Navy's effective monitoring of our coastline and seas for any illegal purpose.

