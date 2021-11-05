UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Rest Houses Facility Available At Affordable Rates For General Public

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:07 PM

Pakistan Post rest houses facility is available at affordable rates for the general public in various major cities of the country

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post rest houses facility is available at affordable rates for the general public in various major cities of the country.

According to Pakistan Post, Category-A, rest houses were available in Karachi City, Multan, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman Lahore, Lahore Cantt, Sialkot GPO, Sialkot Cantt, Faisalabad GPO and Quetta.

Category-B, rest houses were available at Attock, Murree GPO, Chitral, Abbottabad, Ayubia, Kohat, D I Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sorab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzzffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Gilgit, Sust, Skardu, Gujrat, Sargodha and Layyah.

While category-C rest houses were available Pindi Point Murree, Saidu Sharif, Bannu, Ziarat and Sialkot Cantt.

The rent per day Category-A Rs3000, Category-B per day rent Rs22,00 and Category-C per day rent Rs1200.

According to Pakistan Post, reservation will be made through official website by filling up application form given on website, adding that reservation is available for maximum 05 days. "Maximum 02 persons are allowed in a room with maximum 02 minor children up to age of 10 years,".

