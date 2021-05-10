UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Scales Down Freight Rates For Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan Railways scales down freight rates for Eid holidays

Pakistan Railways has markedly scaled down the freight rates of its different services during Eid holidays from 10 to 16 May

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has markedly scaled down the freight rates of its different services during Eid holidays from 10 to 16 May.

According to a press release issued by the Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi here on Monday, the move aimed at offering an endurable means of service to Cargo and container parties via railways mode during the lock down period.

Cargo booking rates have been substantially curtailed by 25 percent whereas uniform reduction of 5 percent has been offered in booking of coal and container wagons.

The booking fare of online premium train has been slashed by Rs 10,000 per wagon.

Prior to that Pakistan Railways has announced 28 Up and Down Eid special trains within the Karachi division during the Eid holidays: 14 Up and Down between Karachi to Hyderabad and 14 Up and Down between Kotri and Mirpurkhas.

Whereas the route of 213 Up Moen-jo- Daro Express travelling between Kotri and Rohri via ML-II has been extended till Karachi so as to facilitate the people during the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

