Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day Celebrated With Zeal At China Window
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s 78th independence day was marked with patriotic fervor and colorful celebrations at China Window here drawing government officials, diplomats, community leaders, sports icons, and citizens.
Advisor to the KP Government on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafsha Khwa, Provincial Assembly member Baba Ji Gurpal Singh, former world squash champion Qamar Zaman, Bishop Ernest Jacob, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, which featured the national anthem, patriotic songs, and the cutting of an Independence Day cake.
In his address, Aslam called August 14 a symbol of unity, sacrifice, and national resolve, paying tribute to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s historic contributions from the independence movement to the fight against terrorism.
He said the province had emerged as a model in financial management and was pursuing reforms, economic growth, and development projects.
He also hailed China Window as a platform for fostering Pakistan–China friendship.
The Iranian consul general congratulated Pakistanis and said bilateral relations had entered a new era of economic and developmental cooperation.
MPA Gurpal Singh highlighted minorities’ contributions to independence, calling Pakistan a “paradise” for the Sikh community.
Qamar Zaman celebrated Pakistan’s sporting achievements and urged youth to excel in education and sports. Other speakers stressed the importance of honoring the sacrifices that led to independence and working for the nation’s stability.
The event concluded with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak–Cheen Dosti Paindabad,” reaffirming commitment to Pakistan’s progress and friendship with China.
