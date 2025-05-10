Pakistan's Airspace 'fully Restored' For All Types Of Flights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Pakistan's airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, a Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) official told APP on Saturday.
All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations, the airport authority official said.
He also said that passengers were requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights.
The restoration of Pakistan's airspace comes hours after its closure was extended till 12pm tomorrow, May 11, for all types of flights, earlier. The authority said that the airspace had been previously closed amid tensions between Pakistan and India at the Line of Control (LoC).
