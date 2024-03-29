Pakistan's Most Senior Naturist, Biodiversity Expert Prof Z.B. Mirza Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Senior biodiversity expert, naturist and Chairman Scientific Committee of the Islamabad Widlife Management Board, Prof. Dr. Z.B. Mirza, 88, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Senior biodiversity expert, naturist and Chairman Scientific Committee of the Islamabad Widlife Management Board, Prof. Dr. Z.B. Mirza, 88, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday.
The funeral prayers of the deceased would be held after prayers at 5 pm, H-11 Graveyard.
Professor Zahid Baig Mirza, affectionately known as Prof. Z. B. Mirza, made significant contributions to the fields of ornithology, conservation, and biodiversity in Pakistan, earning both national and international recognition.
Throughout his career, Prof. Mirza authored over 60 research publications and penned 27 books, including the acclaimed "Field Guide to Birds of Pakistan" and the "Illustrated Handbook of Animal Biodiversity of Pakistan."
He held key roles in various conservation organizations, such as serving as a senior member of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and chairing its Scientific Committee.
Additionally, he chaired the Snow Leopard Foundation and provided expert consultation for environmental impact assessments and management plans in Pakistan. His involvement extended to being an Executive Member of the WWF Scientific Council in Pakistan.
Prof. Mirza's dedication earned him two Lifetime Achievement Awards, highlighting his commitment to conservation. He played a foundational role in organizations like WWF-Pakistan, serving as a founding member, and served as the inaugural Director of the Pakistan Museum of Natural History in Islamabad.
His legacy lives on through the impact of his work on Pakistan's natural heritage and the inspiration he provided to future generations of scientists and environmentalists.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minist ..
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
Provincial minister attends solar product launch
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecom sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar38 seconds ago
-
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned7 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme7 minutes ago
-
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University7 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minister7 minutes ago
-
PM chairs meeting on measures against electricity theft, smuggling30 minutes ago
-
IPM technology an opportunity to shift to bio-control regime for profitable cotton: Secretary agricu ..40 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise night visit to assess security situation in Mardan60 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister attends solar product launch9 minutes ago
-
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure9 minutes ago
-
LDA cracks down on parking violations across city1 hour ago
-
NAB Lahore DG vows justice and compensation for victims1 hour ago