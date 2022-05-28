Parents of pilgrim under govt scheme to pay Rs 4,000 as Hajj due for each accompanying infant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The intending pilgrims planning to accompany their infants for Hajj from Southern and Northern regions of the country were required to pay Rs 3,100 and Rs 4,000 respectively as Hajj dues for each infant under the government hajj scheme, said official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs here Saturday.

According to tentative Hajj-2022 package (excluding token) announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the parents traveling with their infant from Southern Region including Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur would have to pay Rs 3,100 as Hajj dues for their each accompanying infant. While the parents of infants traveling from North Region including Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan would have to pay Rs 4,000 as Hajj dues for each accompanying infant.

The children born after August 14, 2020 were being treated as infants while other children and adults were required to pay normal Hajj dues, the sources added.

He said the pilgrims failed to deposit hajj dues within due date - would be considered as failures and pilgrims in waiting list would be offered his/her berth.

Further information could be sought by dialing Hajj Inquiry number 051-9205696; 051-9216980-82. Information was also available on website www.hajjinfo.org; www.moa.gov.pk/395