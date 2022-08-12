Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly partly cloudy and humid weather would occur in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain-wind/ thunderstorm with gusty winds are likely to occur at scattered places over Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

The Center forecast that rain and wind associated with thunderstorm at isolated places are also likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Rain recorded during last 24 hours was 34mm in Balakot, Bajaur (Pashat) 34mm, Khaar 07mm, Malam Jabba 29mm, Dir 28mm, Saidu Sharif & Bannu 13mm (each), Kohat 12mm, Parachinar 10mm, Mamad Gut 09mm, Timergara 08mm, Tirah 07mm, Bunner 03mm, Peshawar, Kalam, Takht Bhai, D.I.Khan & Mohmand Dam 02mm (each) & Risalpur Trace.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41°C in Bannu.