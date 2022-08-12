UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather Forecast For Most KP

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly partly cloudy and humid weather would occur in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain-wind/ thunderstorm with gusty winds are likely to occur at scattered places over Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

The Center forecast that rain and wind associated with thunderstorm at isolated places are also likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Rain recorded during last 24 hours was 34mm in Balakot, Bajaur (Pashat) 34mm, Khaar 07mm, Malam Jabba 29mm, Dir 28mm, Saidu Sharif & Bannu 13mm (each), Kohat 12mm, Parachinar 10mm, Mamad Gut 09mm, Timergara 08mm, Tirah 07mm, Bunner 03mm, Peshawar, Kalam, Takht Bhai, D.I.Khan & Mohmand Dam 02mm (each) & Risalpur Trace.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41°C in Bannu.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Dam Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Dir Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Preparations reach zenith to celebrate Independenc ..

Preparations reach zenith to celebrate Independence Day

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th August 2022

3 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of three people

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

12 hours ago
 Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

12 hours ago
 WTA Toronto results

WTA Toronto results

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.