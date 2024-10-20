PDF, SBBWU and Pak Army organize grand medical camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A free general medical camp was organized at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, under the auspices of Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and in collaboration with XI Corps and Lady Reading Hospital.

At the camp, ten specialists including medical specialists, skin specialist, gynecologist, ENT specialist, chest specialist, dental surgeons, children specialist, psychiatrist and nutritionist participated and conducted free examinations of people living in more than 15 villages in the vicinity of the University.

On the occasion, diabetes and blood diagnostic tests of patients were also conducted free of charge. Free medicines were also given to all patients.

Wife of Corps Commander Peshawar visited the camp and raised the morale of the doctors who volunteered for the camp.

PDF Chairman Bilal Sethi, Patron-in-Chief Dr Fatima Shaheen and SBBWU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Safia Ahmed (TI) were also present on the occasion.

PDF Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi said in his address that his organization had been serving the poor and indigent for eight years.

He said that PDF encouraged the youth by keeping them engaged in positive activities. He further said that his institution would continue this service of serving the underprivileged with tremendous gusto.

SBBWU VC, Dr Safia Ahmed (TI) said that by organizing this medical camp, her students have learned that serving the people is the main goal of our life.