PDM led govt striving to provide facilities to people: Agha Mehmood

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Housing and Works Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamiat Ulema-e- islam Balochistan General Secretary Maulana Agha Mehmood Shah on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government believed in the development and prosperity of people in the country.

Talking to APP, he said the Federal government was striving to provide facilities including health, education, clean drinking water and others to public in the state.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) did not provide any kind of funds to the MNAs of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam during the 3-and-a-half-year tenure.

He said that in the budget of 2022, funds of Rs. 50 crore have been given for development projects under which new tube-wells were installed to provide clean water drinking facilities to around 23 villages in Kalat, Mastung district and Tehsil Mangchar which has solved the long-standing problem of the people of the area.

He said that earlier the children and women were forced to bring water from far away in the areas of Lahar, Tura, Skilko, Kohang, Shekhri, Katili, Hasan Lalu, Pindran, Bencha in Kalat district. In the same way, water supply was installed in the areas of Mastung district Kardgaap, Dasht, village Zehrigut, Ganjadori, village Karsur, village Muhammad Hassani, Esplanji, Kund Imrani, Anjiri while tehsil Mangchar, Johan, Karchap, Baramzai, Sardar. Kot also started supplying clean water to the people by installing water supply to the people.

Development works have also been done in respective areas including Marab, Killi Saloli Lakhoria, Adar Toba, Jhad Tarasani, Killi, Khayarzai and other areas of Surab district, he said.

He said JUI was taking all possible measures to address legal issues of people through provision of basic facilities in the area.