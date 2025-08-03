PDMA Issues Alert For Monsoon Rains In KP From Aug 4 To 7
Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed district administrations and other relevant organizations to remain on high alert as Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts more intermittent to heavy rains, wind, and thunderstorms across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 4 to 7, 2025.
In a statement issued here Sunday, the new weather system could lead to flash floods in upper and central districts, including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Kohistan, Buner, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, D.I. Khan, and Waziristan.
Heavy rainfall may cause water levels to rise in local streams, drains, and rivers, with a particular focus on the Chitral, Swat, Panjkora, and Kabul rivers. The mountainous regions face a risk of landslides, while urban areas could experience urban flooding.
The PDMA has warned that strong winds and thunderstorms may damage vulnerable structures such as houses, electricity poles, billboards, and solar panels.
In response, all district administrations have been instructed to take necessary precautions, including cleaning drainage systems and providing timely warnings to residents, tourists, and travellers.
The PDMA has also issued directives for farmers, livestock owners, and tourists to move their crops and animals to safe locations and avoid visiting dangerous areas during Aug 4 to 7.
Relevant authorities have been directed to ensure availability of emergency services, medical aid, food, and other essential items. The public is urged to avoid unnecessary travel during the stormy conditions.
For any emergency or information, the public can contact the PDMA's Emergency Operation Center by dialing its helpline at 1700.
