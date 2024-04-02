Open Menu

PDWP Approves Six Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PDWP approves six development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The 49th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held with Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in the chair, here on Tuesday.

The meeting approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 8732.38 million.

The approved schemes are as follows:

1) Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera- Malikwal Road from Pull Wazidi to Shahpur, Total Length 10.00 km (Phase-I, 18.50 to 27,00 km, Length 8.50 Km), District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 516.761 million.

2) Rehabilitation of old G.T. Road in Okara City (Section from Byepass Sahiwal Side to Bypass Lahore Side) Length 8.70 Km Tehsil Okara at the cost of Rs 1107.105 million.

3) Rehabilitation Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera Malikwal Road length 76.

50 Km in District Sargodha (Phase-I, Group-III, Km 27.00 to 50.30=20.30 km, Pull Wazidi to Bhera, District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 2325.890 million.

4) Rehabilitation of Depalpur Haveli Lakha Road via Bhuman Shah & Wasawala, Length=24.50 Km, Tehsil Depalpur, District Okara at the cost of Rs 1110.708 million.

5) Rehabilitation of Depalpur-Basirpur Road, Length=19.05 km, Tehsil Depalpur, District Okara at the cost of Rs 1123.781 million.

6) Institutional Strengthening of P&D Board and Capacity Building of Public Sector Employees (PRMPU component) at the cost of Rs 2548.135 million.

P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, board members, Head of relevant depts and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Sahiwal Okara Sargodha Nasir Depalpur Shahpur Haveli Lakha Nabeel From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefinin ..

OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..

3 minutes ago
 Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

27 minutes ago
 Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

2 hours ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

2 hours ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

3 hours ago
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

5 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

5 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

8 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan