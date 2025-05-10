People of Lahore celebrate victory against India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The public rejoiced over the Pakistan Army’s full-scale counter-attack victory against India’s dirty war intentions across the country on Saturday. The atmosphere of all major cities echoed with slogans of “What does Pakistan mean? La ilaha illallah”

The business community of Mall Road paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, saying that “The Pakistan Army has made India afraid by giving a brave response.” The traders also raised slogans in favour of Pakistan.

The people of Lahore have announced that they will stand by the Pakistan Army on every front.

Citizens say that the Pakistan Army is giving a befitting reply to the enemy’s cowardly attack. "We salute the bravery of the Pakistan Army for the glory and pride of the country."

Meanwhile, citizens of Lahore took to the streets in a passionate display of solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces, holding rallies, corner meetings, and chanting patriotic slogans aimed at reinforcing national unity and defending the country’s sovereignty.

From busy squares to local neighbourhoods, the city echoed with chants of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Armed Forces Zindabad', as people of all ages — children, women, and elders — expressed their resolve to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the military against external threats.

Among the participants was Muhammad Ali, an elderly resident, who vowed to appreciated Pak Armed Forces for “crushing India’s aggression", congratulating that the people of Pakistan are always prepared to fight alongside the army. “Our brave sons, daughters, and the entire nation stand with the Pakistan Army,” he declared.

Retired military officials also voiced their support. Major General (retd) Javed Aslam stressed the importance of national unity, saying, “We are a force of two million retired servicemen who stand ready to defend our homeland.

Our bodies may have aged, but our spirits remain youthful and our resolve stronger than ever.”

Meanwhile, MNA Sehar Kamran, in a statement, congratulated the whole nation and Armed Forces for remarkable domination over India affirming the nation’s unwavering support for the Pakistan Army. “We have faced the challenge with courage and resilience,” she said. Paying tribute to the Pakistan Air Force for its swift response to Indian aggression, she lauded the downing of enemy aircraft and emphasised how India’s false narrative had been exposed globally, bringing disrepute to its military leadership.

At Lahore's bustling Anarkali Bazaar, traders also raised slogans and chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan army. They pledged their full support, stating that “India must have been answered in its own language” following its violation of Pakistani sovereignty. “India will never dare to commit such acts of aggression next time one shopkeeper said.

Adding a historical perspective, retired government official Mohsin Ali recalled how Lahorites had actively donated blood during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, rushing to military hospitals to support wounded soldiers. “Te same spirit still lives on in our people,” he noted.

In academia, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali praised the armed forces during a solidarity rally at the university campus. He called the Pakistan Army “the No. 1 Army in the world” and commended their “befitting response” to aggression.

As patriotic fervor surged through Lahore’s streets, the city stood united—its people ready, its voices loud, and its spirit unshaken.