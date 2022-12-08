UrduPoint.com

Pervaiz Elahi Okays Waste-to-energy Project For Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Pervaiz Elahi okays waste-to-energy project for Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi okayed the production of a waste-to-energy project for Lahore while chairing a meeting with a Norwegian firm (ENATE) at his office that offered to generate 55 megawatts of electricity daily for the Sundar industrial estate from 1,250 tons of solid waste.

The Norwegian representative Mr Carl Fredrik Seim told that 40 million tons of solid waste exist in Lahore, while five thousand tons of garbage is collected daily, which can be used to generate energy. The Norwegian company will, initially, invest 250 million Dollars.

The CM welcomed the foreign investment and assured that no bureaucratic snafus would be allowed.

Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti MPA, Mr Torbjoern Laudal Haugen, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, commissioner Lahore, secretary finance, secretary P&D, chairman LWMC, officials of the energy department and others attended the meeting.

