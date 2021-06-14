UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown For Peshawar, Swat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:13 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Swat

Power supply will remain suspended due to maintenance work from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 15th, 22nd, 29th June from 7:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Power supply will remain suspended due to maintenance work from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 15th, 22nd, 29th June from 7:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M.

PECSO informed that consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Surizai, Phando Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khawani, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phando Road 2, Urmar, Ring Road , Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Suri Baba, New Kohat Road, Gulbahar 1,2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 15th, 22nd, 29thJune from 7:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wazir Bagh feeder would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 15th,16th,17th, 21st June from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mingora 3,4, Marghrzar, Bara Bandy, Sinor, Saidu Baba feeders would face inconvenience.

