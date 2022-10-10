(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Dera Ismail Khan bench, on Monday suspended the powers of Gomal University's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masroor Elahi and nullified all his decisions taken after assuming the additional charge as the varsity's VC.

The court also ordered for immediate appointment of another Vice Chancellor for the said university.

Advocate Ahmad Ali Khan contended before the court of Justice Faheem Wal Khan and Justice Shahid Khan that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani had sent Gomal University's Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad on a forced leave for 90 days on September 19th.

The acting governor had also given the additional charge of Gomal University's Vice Chancellorship to the Vice Chancellor of the Agriculture University of Dera Ismail Khan Dr Masroor Elahi.

The advocate general questioned that how Dr Masroor Elahi could do justice with Gomal University as "there was a conflict of interests among both the varsities." Ahmad Ali Khan also submitted two civil miscellaneous applications (CMAs) along with the writ petition and raised question that under which law the VC of University of Agriculture Dera was given the charge of Gomal University Vice Chancellorship.

He also pleaded to suspend all the powers and decisions of Dr Masroor Elah which he had taken as Gomal University Vice Chancellor.

He contended that the appointment was against the University Model Act, 2012. It was also pleaded before the court that all the notifications may be suspended which were issued regarding distribution of assets, including the future of enrolled 4,000 students, buildings, animals and others.

On behalf of Agriculture University Amir Fareed Sadozai appeared before the court but could not satisfy the court.

The court approved both the applications of the petitioner and restricted Dr Masroor Elahi from exercising any powers of the Gomal University Vice Chancellor till October, 24. The court also restricted the implementation of all the notifications issued by Dr Masroor Elahi as the Gomal University VC.

The court remarked that it was a matter of 4,000 students' future which could not be further delayed and asked the Advocate General to submit a reply within a week.

Petitioner Ahmad Ali Advocate claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the Gomal University and he had filed petitions to fail this bid.

The petitioner said that after the assets distribution, the assets of Gomal University and students would be transferred to University of Agriculture but the salaries and privileges of the staff would be borne by the Gomal University.

On this, the bench got astonished and questioned that how the Gomal University which was already facing financial issues could sustain in this situation.