Petition moved for full court bench on 26th amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A petition has been moved to Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday seeking to form a full court bench on the 26th Constitutional amendment.

Petition was filed by Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, leader of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ain-e-Pakistan.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court has requested that the majority decision of the Practice and Procedure Committee of October 31 be implemented, while the administrative decision regarding non-implementation of the committee’s decision be declared null and void.