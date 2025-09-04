Petition Moved For Full Court Bench On 26th Amendment
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A petition has been moved to Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday seeking to form a full court bench on the 26th Constitutional amendment.
Petition was filed by Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, leader of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ain-e-Pakistan.
The petition filed in the Supreme Court has requested that the majority decision of the Practice and Procedure Committee of October 31 be implemented, while the administrative decision regarding non-implementation of the committee’s decision be declared null and void.
